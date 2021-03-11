KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $628.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 95.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 244.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.