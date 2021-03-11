Kevin R. Sayer Sells 3,857 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, reaching $356.39. 1,095,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,339. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.37 and a 200-day moving average of $375.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

