Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Kering has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

