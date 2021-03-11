Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
About Keppel DC REIT
Further Reading: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.