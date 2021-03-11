Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

