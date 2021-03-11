Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,799,000. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.22. 532,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

