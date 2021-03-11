Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $6.19 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

MMM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. 28,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.