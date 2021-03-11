Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,959 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Walmart by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.49. 156,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

