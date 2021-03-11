Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

