Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $8.78 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.79. 17,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

