Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $14.79 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 282,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. 651,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,827,230. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.