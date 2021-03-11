Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.27 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $386.36 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.97 and a 200-day moving average of $408.20.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.