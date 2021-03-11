Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,975. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

