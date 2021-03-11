Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 45.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 105,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $18.09 on Tuesday, reaching $439.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.