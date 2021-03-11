KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE BEKE opened at $53.71 on Thursday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

