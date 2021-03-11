Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.