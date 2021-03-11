JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Stratasys stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,541,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $15,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

