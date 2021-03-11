JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Target Price to $66.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.