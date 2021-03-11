JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 157,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $545,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,088,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $259.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.