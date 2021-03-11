JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.40% of Match Group worth $1,367,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

