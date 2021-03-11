JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,630,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $150.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

