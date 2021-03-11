JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

