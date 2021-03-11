Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Get Joyce alerts:

In other Joyce news, insider Jeremy Kirkwood acquired 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.