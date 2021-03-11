Jos Vervoort Sells 14,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

