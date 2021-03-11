Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.09. 215,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.08. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.