John L. Adams Sells 15,727 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

