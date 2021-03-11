John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

