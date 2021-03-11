John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
