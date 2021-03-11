John B. Nathman Sells 1,335 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75.

Shares of CW opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $115,104,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $62,017,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

