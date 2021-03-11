JMP Securities Begins Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.94.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,699 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,935. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

