Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

