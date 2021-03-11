Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

