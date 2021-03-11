JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 1,075,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,231. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
