JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 1,075,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,231. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.