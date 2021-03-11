Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $65.34 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

