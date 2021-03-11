Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $65.34 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.
About Jardine Matheson
