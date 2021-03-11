Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $130.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on J. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE J opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

