J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

