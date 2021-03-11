J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 243,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 317,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 45,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 123,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

