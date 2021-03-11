J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,507,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.85. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.