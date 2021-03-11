J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 471,638 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,232. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

