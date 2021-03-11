J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.58

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.58 and last traded at $168.38, with a volume of 73466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.43 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.