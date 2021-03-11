IXICO’s (IXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of IXI opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 1 year low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of £43.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.66.
IXICO Company Profile
