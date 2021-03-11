IXICO’s (IXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of IXI opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 1 year low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of £43.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.66.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

