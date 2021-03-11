Ituran Location and Control Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

ITRN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ITRN opened at $20.78 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

