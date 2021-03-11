ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.68

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.68 and last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 1598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get ITT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.