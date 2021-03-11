iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TIP opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

