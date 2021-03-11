iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.