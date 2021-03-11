iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.