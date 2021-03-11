iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Berry Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,266. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $151.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

