iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Decreased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

