iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,428 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.65. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

