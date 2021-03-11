iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,864,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,495. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

