iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 192,240 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

