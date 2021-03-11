iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.